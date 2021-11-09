Target’s List of the Must-Have Toys for Christmas 2021

Christmas is just 48 days away, so it's time to talk about Santa's workshop for all the kids that will end up on the 'nice' list.

Santa, along with his elves and the team at Target, is giving us an easy look at the most-wanted toys this Christmas.

Here's your virtual Christmas catalog to help you dream of everything that Santa could bring (if you've been naughty in 2021).

Target's Top Toys of 2021

Inspire New Stories

Healthy Roots Zoe Doll

Baby Alive Lulu Achoo Dolls

Disney Raya and the Last Dragon Land of Kumandra Set

B. Play Ice Cream Truck

Animal Planet Deep Sea Shark Rescue Submarine Set

Kinetic Sand Sandyland Folding Sandbox

OSMO Little Genius Starter Kit

LEGO Creator Botanical Collection Bird of Paradise

LEGO Friends Heartlake City School

Gravitrax Speed Marble Run

Peek-a-Roo

Orbeez Soothing Spa

Inspire Imagination

L.O.L. Surprise! Family Pack 24K DJ and Neon

L.O.L. Surprise! OMG Movie Magic Studio

Na! Na! Na! Surprise 3-in-1 Backpack Bedroom Jennel Jaguar and Sarah Snuggles

Barbie Dreamhouse

Rainbow High Rockstars Lyric Lucas, Vanessa Nova, Carmen Major

Love, Diana Magical Musical Castle

Ryan’s World Lost City Adventure Chest

Jurassic World Legacy Collection - Tyrannosaurus Rex Escape Pack

Star Wars Galactic Snackin’ Grogu

Batman All-Terrain Batmobile Remote Control Vehicle

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks T-Rex Volcano Arena Track Set

Monster Jam Remote Control Freestyle Force Grave Digger

Imaginext DC Super Friends Transforming Bat-Tech Batbot

Unicorn Purse Pets

Got2Glow Fairy Finder Pink Jar

Magic Mixies

Inspire Dreams and Creativity

FAO Schwarz Electric Guitar + Amp

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Wizard's Chess

LEGO Star Wars The Armorer's Mandalorian Forge

Bluey & Jean Luc's Caravan Adventures Playset

Melissa & Doug Let's Explore Park Ranger Cabin and Boat

Our Generation Cozy Cabin

5 Surprise Toy Mini Brands Toy Store

Lalaloopsy Sew Royal Princess Party: Suzette & Mimi La Sweet and Cosy & Teacup Hearts

PAW Patrol: The Movie Ultimate City Tower Playset

Inspire Active Play

Segway C20 Kids Electric Scooter

Jetson Sync All-Terrain Hoverboard Blac

NERF Elite 2.0 Flipshots Flip-32 Blaster

Inspire Fun Family Moments

Monopoly: Target Edition

Chuckle & Roar Pop It! XL Tie Dye

Throw Throw Avocado

Crossed Signals

Beyblade Burst Surge Speedstorm Slayer Showdown Battle Set

Roblox Action Collection - Ninja Legends Deluxe Playset

Inspire Future Gamers

Nintendo Switch OLED

Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con

PlayStation 5 Console

Xbox Series S

