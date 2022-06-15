Have you heard the news? A new restaurant is opening in July where Liberty Hall was in Lambertville.

It's called Tavola Rustica Pizzeria and Forneria. It's an Italian Eatery where the dishes will remind you of Sunday dinner with beloved family.

Tavola Rustica means "rustic table"...the kind of table where family and friends gather, eat great food and tell old stories from the good 'ole days. Are you getting the vibe?

The menu is simple, hearty and delicious, filled with classic Italian favorites.

I'm looking forward to the Terra Cotta Fired Pizza...yum. You can build your own pizza with different doughs like original/vegan, whole wheat, or Gluten Free (Cauliflower) and different toppings.

You'll recognize the name of the new owners, Gretalia Hospitality Group. The group also owns PJ's Pancake House, Osteria Procaccini, Trattoria Procaccini, and Mi Espana, which just opened in the Princeton Shopping Center.

One of the owners, John Procaccini, is looking forward to the Grand Opening of Tavola Rustica saying, "Liberty Hall was well loved. The flood in September destroyed them, unfortunately. We hope to fill their big shoes and continue what Liberty Hall started, serving the Lambertville residents, and become rooted in this wonderful community."

Gretalia Hospitality Group is also opening another PJ's Pancake House location in Hamilton, NJ this fall. It will be located where the old Fame Diner was. The diner will be torn down and a new restaurant built in the same footprint.

Tavola Rustica is located at 243 North Union Street, Lambertville.

I'm excited for its opening. I'll let you know when I find out the exact date.

