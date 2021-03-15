Taylor Swift Confirmed This ‘folklore’ Fan Theory in Her Grammys Acceptance Speech

On Sunday (March 14), Taylor Swift took home the Album of the Year award for folklore at the 2021 Grammys.

The “cardigan” singer's acceptance speech for her unexpected quarantine album included a set of surprising shout-outs to a few of the people who inspired and enhanced the Grammy-winning work: her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, as well as Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s three daughters.

Alwyn is credited as a co-writer under the songwriting pseudonym William Bowery on tracks "exile" and "betty” from folklore.

"I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine," the 31-year-old singer gushed about her lover and musical collaborator, whom she added is the first to hear “every new song she writes.”

Swift also went on to name drop the toddlers who inspired the names of the three prominent characters in the folklore “betty” love-triangle: James, Inez and Betty Reynolds.

"I want to thank James, Inez and Betty and their parents, who are the second and third people that I play every new song that I write,” she revealed. After folklore was released, it had been wildly suspected that Swift used Reynolds and Lively’s children’s names as inspiration for the song “betty.”

At the time folklore was released, Reynolds and Lively had only ever confirmed the birth of their third daughter, who was born on October 4, 2019, but never officially announced her name.

Apparently, Swift wanted to do the honor of announcing it for the couple, which is way better than a generic Instagram post or Notes App screenshot, right?

See how Swifties reacted to the character name drops in the pop star's acceptance speech, below.