A scary and bizarre scene is unfolding outside of a large home in Hamilton Township (Mercer County) this afternoon.

We are getting reports that a crane from a truck has struck the roof of a large home in Hamilton Township (Mercer County), NJ. The house is located on Lea Drive.

The truck appears to be raised into the air as well with the back tires remaining on the ground, but the front of the truck raised and dangling at least 20 feet into the air.

We’ve been getting a close look at the scene via 6abc's Chopper 6 which has been overhead covering the developing story.



The incident was first reported around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday afternoon (October 7).

We don’t have too many more details currently.

The exact nature of the incident or any possible injuries (both inside or outside of the home) were not immediately clear.

This is a developing story. We’ll update this article when more information is available.