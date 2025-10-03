It's the end of an era in Princeton as a once iconic eatery has announced plans to close (very soon).

Salt Creek Grille to Close Princeton Location

The Salt Creek Grille location in Princeton, NJ will be closing (forever) this weekend. We've confirmed the news after seeing several employees posting on social media that they were informed this would be the final weekend for the eatery.

We were able to confirm the news of the closure, but it wasn't clear what went into the decision to close the restaurant. Salt Creek Grille Princeton had been open for about 20 years (that's nearly two decades).

The restaurant is open for dinner on Friday and Saturday this weekend, but will be closed forever on Sunday.

Salt Creek Grille Was a Princeton Staple

The Salt Creek Grille was located off Route 1 (on Rockingham Row). Employees told us that they were informed of the decision to close the restaurant with only a few day's notice.

Salt Creek Grille had been a staple for local diners who were looking to enjoy a steak or other meals. Plus, they had several large event rooms in their location. So it was a popular venue for private parties.

What About Salt Creek Grille in Rumson, NJ?

Salt Creek Grille also operates a restaurant in Rumson, NJ. That restaurant does not appear to be affected by these decisions. The Salt Creek Grille in Rumson, NJ will remain open.

We were able to confirm this news and found that they are currently accepting reservations for future dining experiences.