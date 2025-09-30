An earlier lockdown at The Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst has been lifted.

The news broke when it was posted on social media Tuesday morning (September 30) at 11 a.m.They said that "all personnel are to lockdown until further notice." That was updated right around 12:00 p.m. when officials gave the all clear.

The message went onto urge all personnel outdoors to take cover.

The exact nature or cause of the original lockdown was not immediately clear.