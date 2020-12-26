Taylor Swift is Replaced by Another Musician on Popular Nashville Mural

Taylor Swift has been replaced on one of Nashville's most famous murals.

On Christmas Day (December 25), new photos showed an artist working on the "Legends Corner" mural at 5th Street and Broadway, next to the historic Ryman Auditorium.

Fans voiced their frustration with the major change on social media. Swifties were not happy with the change and began trending, "Young Taylor ran country" on Twitter.

Fox News 17 Nashville reported that the "Lover" singer was being "retired." Prior to this major change, the mural had not been edited since it's inception.

Swift's portrait was replaced with Brad Paisley, who she opened up for in 2007 on his Bonfires and Amplifiers Tour. Artist Tim Davis will be adding two other unspecified country music stars to the mural.

Originally, the mural depicted Swift alongside country music legends Loretta Lynn, Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, Keith Urban, Merle Haggard, Reba McEntire, Alan Jackson, George Strait, Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks.

When Swift was fourteen, she and her family moved to Nashville so she could pursue a career in country music. Swift got her start in country music and switched over to the pop music realm during her Red album in 2012.