Taylor Swift Previews New Version of ‘Love Story’ in Ryan Reynolds’ Commercial

Taylor Swift has finally given fans a taste of the new version of her iconic 2008 hit, "Love Story."

On Wednesday (December 2), Swift's buddy Ryan Reynolds released a commercial for Match.com through his creative company, Maximum Effort. "A match made in hell is still a @match. Latest work from @MaximumEffort #2020LoveStory," he captioned the video.

The commercial shows the devil matching with someone on the dating app. He meets up with the woman who is "the year 2020." A "love story" is formed and Swift's new version of the song can be heard playing in the background.

"Okay so while my new re-records are NOT done, my friend @VancityReynolds asked me if he could use a snippet of one for a LOLsome commercial he wrote so...here’s a sneak peak [sic] of Love Story," Swift tweeted. "Working hard to get the music to you soon!!"

Listen to the country track and watch the hilarious commercial, below.

Swift is hard at work re-recording her first six albums, which she will own the rights to. During the June 2019 sale of Big Machine, the rights to her records' masters were transferred to Scooter Braun's Ithaca Holdings. Shockingly, Braun recently sold the rights to another company, Shamrock Holdings.