After months of waiting, the big weekend is FINALLY here. Taylor Swift and The Eras Tour will be in the New York City area at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium for Memorial Day Weekend from May 26 through the 29th, and we cannot wait for the shows.

That is if you were lucky enough to get tickets, right?

Some Swifties want to know EVERYTHING like the setlist. Others don't. So we must warn you there are MANY spoilers posted below.

In terms of logistics, by the way, we got you covered on what you need to know to get into the show. Like what is the baggage policy at MetLife for The Eras Tour? That's here.

What time do parking lots open for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey? We've also got that here.

OK! Now let's get into the set times and setlist though.

🕗 🎤What Time Does the Taylor Swift Concert in New Jersey Start? 🕚💃🏼

The show starts at 6:30 pm, with the opening acts taking to the stage shortly after. Taylor's typically been taking the stage on the tour between 7:50 and 8 pm.

Her robust 44 + song set wraps up around 11:15 pm nightly. That's over three hours of non-stop performing from Taylor.

🎼What Is Taylor Swift's Setlist For 'The Eras Tour' at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey?🙌🏻

'The Eras Tour' naturally covers all of the "eras of Taylor Swift.

'The Eras Tour' naturally covers all of the "eras of Taylor Swift. Taylor HAS definitely been changing up the set list a little bit in each city, so there will be a few surprises.

We've compiled some recent setlists from stops in Arizona, Las Vegas, Tampa, and Houston to make this list via Setlist.fm.

'Lover’

Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince

Cruel Summer

The Man

You Need to Calm Down

Lover

The Archer

‘Fearless’

Fearless

You Belong With Me

Love Story

'Evermore'

‘Evermore’

’tis the damn season

willow

marjorie

Champagne problems

tolerate it

‘Reputation’

… Ready for It?

Delicate

Don’t Blame Me

Look What You Made Me Do

‘Speak Now’

Enchanted

'Red’

Red

22

We Are Never Getting Back Together

I Knew You Were Trouble

All Too Well (10-Minute Version)

'folklore'

‘folklore’

seven

the 1

betty

the last great American dynasty

august

illicit affairs

my tears ricochet

cardigan

'1989’

Style

Blank Space

Shake It Off

Wildest Dreams

Bad Blood

Surprise songs

Surprise songs

Taylor has been surprising fans by performing songs that nobody expects.

Some of them have even been the first time she's performed them live. With a catalog of songs as deep as she has, it's not surprising that there's a ton of opportunity for hits.

These have included: this is me trying, State of Grace, Today Was a Fairytale, and more.

‘Midnights’

Lavender Haze

Anti-Hero

Midnight Rain

Vigilante Shit

Bejeweled

Mastermind

Karma

