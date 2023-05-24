OMG! Taylor Swift Announces a HUGE Surprise If You’re Attending Her Jersey Shows

If you're heading to see Taylor Swift at MetLife Stadium this weekend for any of her sold-out shows, Taylor Swift has a present JUST for you!

Taylor Swift JUST announced that a new special edition CD of her Midnights album available will ONLY be available for fans attending the New Jersey concerts at MetLife Stadium.

She shared the news in a message posted to her Instagram on Wednesday around 1 pm saying the CD will only be available on-site in East Rutherford, NJ starting at 12:30 pm ET on Friday.

The CD will include a never before heard Midngiths vault track called "You're Losing Me," Taylor says.

It was not immediately clear how many copies would be available, but the lines for merch at these concerts have been quite long, so pack extra time if you're planning on buying it.

FAQ: TAYLOR SWIFT IN JERSEY

Taylor Swift and Ice Spice Announce "Karma" Collab

In addition to the special CD Taylor shared more exciting news with her fans on Wednesday. She confirmed that she's teamed with Ice Spice for a remix of the song "Karma." Their collab will drop at midnight tomorrow night. Meaning you'll be able to hear it first thing Friday morning, May 26, 2023.

It's part of the new Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) deluxe album, Taylor says.

In the post, by the way, she gushed over Ice Spice.

"I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch."

The re-release of Midnights will also include an extended version of "Snow on the Beach" with Lana Del Rey.

“You asked for it, we listened: Lana and I went back into the studio specifically to record more Lana on Snow on the Beach,” Swift wrote.

The album is available for presale right now on Taylor's website by clicking here.

