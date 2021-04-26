Joe Alwyn is officially a Grammy winner.

The 30-year-old British actor recently became a recipient of a gramophone trophy for his contributions to girlfriend Taylor Swift's Album of the Year winner, folklore.

Swiftie’s saw that Alwyn’s name had been added to the winners list on the Grammys website, which means that he will receive his own individual award alongside Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner and Swift, who are recognized as producers of the album.

Grammys

The Boy Erased actor co-wrote and produced “Betty” and “Exile” on the July 2020 album as well as co-produced tracks “My Tears Ricochet,” “August,” “This Is Me Trying” and “Illicit Affairs," under the pseudonym William Bowery.

Alwyn’s identity as William Bowery had been speculated but wasn’t confirmed until the “Cardigan” singer addressed it in her Disney+ special Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions.

“There’s been a lot of discussion about William Bowery and his identity because it’s not a real person,” she explained. “So, William Bowery is Joe, as we know. He plays piano beautifully.”

This was Alwyn’s first nomination and win. Meanwhile, the folklore win marked Swift’s 11th Grammy trophy. The “Mr. Perfectly Fine” singer has 41 Grammy nominations total under her belt.

Due to its release date, her second album release of 2020, evermore, was not a contender for the 2021 Grammy Awards—but Alwyn also contributed to that album, co-writing the songs “Champagne Problems,” “Coney Island” and “Evermore.”

In Swift’s acceptance speech for folklore’s Album of the Year win at the Grammys, she gave a special shout out to her lover and co-writer.

“Joe, who is the first person that I play every single song that I write. And I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine,” she gushed while placing her hand over her chest.

The couple, who have been dating since 2016, realized they could collaborate during their time off amid the COVID-19 pandemic

“It was a step that we would have never have taken, because why would we have ever written a song together?” Swift admitted in the Disney+ documentary.