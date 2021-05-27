‘Temple Run’ Mobile Game To Become Reality Competition Show

You’ve played it for hours on your phone, but are you ready to experience Temple Run in real life? A. Smith & Co. Productions, the company who made American Ninja Warrior and The Titan Games, is currently working on a live-action reality competition show based on the hit mobile game.

“Temple Run is one of the most recognizable mobile games in the world and we have big plans to bring the global phenomenon to life,” said Arthur Smith, chairman of A. Smith & Co., in a statement. We will bring our keen eye and passion for unscripted content to create a competition where, just like the beloved game, speed, agility and quick decision-making are key.”

The production company will be collaborating with the independent game studio Imangi Studios to bring their vision to life. Temple Run was first released by Imangi Studios in 2011, quickly amassing a huge fanbase. To date, the app has been downloaded over two billion times. The premise is simple — your character searches for an ancient relic among the ruins of a temple in the jungle, while also dodging various obstacles along the way.

The news comes just two weeks after The CW announced its plans to reboot the popular Nickelodeon game show Legends of the Hidden Temple. The ’90s show featured teams of kids who competed in rounds of agility challenges and trivia to win prizes. The revival will keep the same premise, but this time with adult contestants. Legends of the Hidden Temple also has a segment known as the “Temple Run,” a fast-paced obstacle course that serves as the climax of the competition. It will be interesting to see what Temple Run does — if anything — to differentiate it from The CW show.

There's no word yet on which channel or streamer will air Temple Run, nor how eager hopefuls can sign up to audition. It's never too early to take up running again, just in case.

