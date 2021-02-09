Technology can get real finicky at times, especially in today's day-and-age where so much is done online.

One lawyer in Texas ran into some trouble during a court hearing when his face was replaced with that of a cat due to technical difficulties on the 'Zoom' call.

Check out the video and further details from @MikaelThalen on Twitter below.

When this Texas lawyer decided that he would use his assistant's computer for a court hearing, he would later find out that a kitten filter would be a small distraction in the proceedings. The internet would later find out just how funny this situation was, as social media had some light-hearted fun at the expense of Attorney Rod Ponton.

It is apparent to me that everyone on this call isn't the most 'tech-savvy'. I am not trying to generalize these older men, but no one on the call was jumping to give Mr. Ponton the solution to his cat-filter issue right off of the top. That left the Texas attorney meow-ing, "I'm here live. I am not a cat".

Good to know, Mr. Ponton! What a hilarious scene, as I can only imaging his assistant frantically trying to get this silly filter off of the boss' face during what seemed to be a very serious court case.

I hope this was a light enough moment for both the judge and everyone else on the call to enjoy, as the rest of the internet is sure having their own laugh now!

