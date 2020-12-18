Zoom Lifting Their Limit For the Holidays

Zoom is helping to make sure you stay safe and spend as much time as you'd like with your loved ones this holiday season.

The Verge is reporting that Zoom will once again be getting rid of their 40 minute meeting time limit, for free accounts, around the world, so you can spend as much time celebrating the holidays with your family and friends as you'd like. The first time they made this offer was back in November for Thanksgiving.

Here's the exact schedule of Zoom without the 40 minute meeting time limit: From now (went into effect yesterday, December 17th) until tomorrow (Saturday, December 19th) at 6am for Hanukkah. Then, Wednesday (December 23rd) at 10am until Saturday (December 26th) at 6am for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Finally, from 10am on Wednesday, December 30th, until Saturday, January 2nd, for New Year's Eve, New Year's Day, and the end of Kwanzaa.

The thought of not spending the holidays with those I love is so sad, but, this makes up for it, a little bit. My family has done quite a bit of Zooming throughout the pandemic, celebrating birthdays and other special occasions, and it's been a lot of fun. My older relatives have even figured it out, so it's great to have my entire family "together," even though we can't be together. But, before the unlimited time offer, when we'd go over the 40 minute time limit, you'd have to start a new meeting, and inevitably, someone wouldn't make it through to the second call, so removing the time limit for the holidays is perfect.

Don't forget to take a screenshot of everyone celebrating together. Memories.

Thank you, Zoom.