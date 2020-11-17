Zoom Removing Meeting Time Limit for Thanksgiving

Zoom has removed its time limit on video chat meetings on Thanksgiving, so you can spend a longer amount of time with your family, safely.

Zoom's Facebook post read: "As a thank you to our customers, we will be lifting the 40-minute limit for all meetings globally from midnight ET on Nov. 26 through 6 a.m. ET on Nov. 27 so your family gatherings don't get cut short."

So, go ahead and eat your turkey and stuffing together, pull that wish bone apart and make a wish together, watch football together...family time is the best time, even if you can't be together this year. This year is all about be creative to still celebrate special moments.

My family has been living on Zoom since the pandemic started, meeting on each family birthday to sing "Happy Birthday" and blow out candles together, like we would have in more normal times. We've also celebrated holidays on Zoom. Easter was spent delivering food, flowers, and treats to relatives' houses during the day, and then "zooming" in the evening.

Even my older relatives have figured out Zoom, so they could join the fun. It's easy...and amazing. My out of town relatives won't be traveling to spend the holidays with us this year, so to be able to share some quality time together on Zoom, without a time limit, is fantastic. Over the past 8 months, we've played games, told stories, and laughed like crazy....we're making great memories, even in 2020. Can't wait for Thanksgiving.