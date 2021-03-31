TGI Fridays Has a Carnival Food & Drink Menu

For a limited time, TGI Fridays is offering carnival inspired food to get you in the mood for carnival season, if we actually can have one. Honestly, if we don't have a carnival season this year due tot he pandemic, this food will make you feel like you're there. My mouth is watering looking at pictures of this food. Options for the new Under the Big Top menu consists of an Oooey Gooey Mozz Stick Melter sandwich, Amazing Blazing Pound of Cheese Fries, Famous Whiskey-Glazed Skewer, a Flaming Donut Chicken Sandwich, a Whiskey-Glazed Donut Burger and even Giant Churro Twists. To quench you thirst, there is a Red Bull Strawberry Lemon Slush and even a Cosmopolitan with Cotton Candy on top. All the items on the Under the Big Top menu are available for dine in and take out, with the exception of the Cosmopolitan. Check with you local TGI Fridays for details. Locations nearby include East Windsor, Princeton, Hamilton, Oxford Valley, Burlington and Bensalem. Click here to find yours.

I am still trying to slim down and lose about 10 more pounds before summer, but I can't look away from this yummy food and there's a TGI Friday's right near my house. The temptation is real and I feel like that's what I've struggled with the most throughout my weight loss journey. They say a minute on the lips and a lifetime on the hips. I honestly need to keep that mindset because it is true. My husband and I do like to treat ourselves though, so maybe a TGI Friday's date night is in our future. The Oooey Gooey Mozz Stick Melter looks like it'd be the perfect cheat meal for me.