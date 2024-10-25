Another TGI FRIDAYS restaurant has closed for good in our area.

Back at the beginning of January, the TGI FRIDAYS in MarketFair Mall in Princeton abruptly shut it doors, leaving some shocked.

Although, the crowd there has slowly diminished over the years.

This time, it's the TGI FRIDAYS on Route 130 South in Hamilton (across from Hamilton Marketplace shopping center) in Mercer County.

Customers were met by a sign on the door yesterday (Thursday, October 24).

The sign read, "We regret to inform you that Fridays has made the difficult decision to close our doors at Hamilton, NJ effective October 24, 2024. We are extremely grateful to our loyal Guests and our Team Members at our Hamilton restaurant. We can't wait to welcome you at our nearby location: East Windsor, 319 US Highway 130, East Windsor, NJ 08520, (609) 490-1450."

The restaurant's website has it marked as permanently closed.

Interesting. This certainly clears up recent rumors.

I had just heard that the East Windsor location, on Route 130 North, was about to close.

Certainly, that rumor is not true because the sign on the door at the Hamilton location tells you to go to the East Windsor location, as the next closest restaurant.

I don't think the company would be directing customers to a location that was also going to be shutting down, so I think that one is safe for now.

This may not be the end of the closures of the once very popular chain restaurant.

Bloomberg is reporting that TGI FRIDAYS is preparing to declare bankruptcy by trying to find new backers.

This isn't the first restaurant chain to be hit with financial problems recently...Red Lobster, Buca di Beppo, and more.

