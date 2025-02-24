It seems as if the rumor true.

At the end of January we got the disappointing news that the long-running TGI FRIDAYS on Street Road in Bensalem was closing its doors for good.

TGI FRIDAYS restaurant chain declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy

I guess it wasn't totally unexpected since back at the beginning of November of 2024, the TGI FRIDAYS restaurant chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Get our free mobile app

Many of its locations began to close, as customers reminisced about the good times spent there over the years.

About a week after its closing though, the closing sign was taken down and there was a rumor that the Bensalem restaurant wouldn't be closed for long, as there were plans for it to reopen.

Wow.

Locals' ears perked up. Could it be true?

When I tried to find more information, Google said the restaurant was only "Temporarily Closed."

Interesting.

TGI FRIDAYS Bensalem is reopening under new management

Now, the What's Up Bensalem? Facebook group featured a post revealing the news that the TGI Fridays in Bensalem would indeed be reopening after everyone thought it had closed its doors for good.

Google Google loading...

They're hiring for all positions ahead of the grand reopening

The post read, "FRIDAYS in Bensalem is reopening under new management in the upcoming weeks! HIRING ALL POSITIONS! Stop by the restaurant this Monday 2/24 between 11am - 5pm for open interviews! An official re opening date will be announced soon! We can't wait and look forward to serving Bensalem again!"

This is great news.

It's been so upsetting seeing so many restaurants and businesses close lately.

Hopefully, more locations reopen too. We'll see.

READ MORE: New Stimulus Check May Be Coming for PA & NJ

TGI FRIDAYS Bensalem is located at 3301 Street Road.

The official grand reopening date will be announced soon.

LOOK: The top burger restaurant chains in America Stacker gathered YouGov Ratings to rank the top 20 burger restaurant chains in America, according to customers in the third quarter of 2024. Gallery Credit: Stacker