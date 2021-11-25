Thanksgiving 2021: Lady Gaga, Kerry Washington and More Celebs Celebrate

The turkeys are in the oven, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is on television and celebrities are sharing what they're thankful for on social media.

On Thursday (Nov. 25), Thanksgiving took place across the United States. With fewer COVID restrictions in place, larger family gatherings were able to take place.

Vice President Kamala Harris wanted to remind people about those serving overseas during the holidays.

"To our military families whose loved ones are serving overseas, and to all Americans across the country, wishing you and yours a happy Thanksgiving. We hope your day is filled with blessings, laughter, and gratitude," she tweeted.

Harris, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, President Joe Biden, and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden volunteered at a local nonprofit that prepared and delivered food to those less fortunate.

Gordon Ramsay took the opportunity to educate people on how to properly baste their turkeys.

“I’m very grateful for my family, a hard-working Italian-American family," she told the late-night host. "And I’m thankful for New York. Thank you to all of our healthcare workers, our doctors, our nurses, our frontline workers, we couldn’t have done this without you and we love you."

Outkast took the time to share a quick apple pie recipe for those who may be in a pinch for time.

Kerry Washington addressed how this holiday has different meanings for each person.

"I am thankful for all of you, and the community building that happens in this space," she tweeted. "Today, let’s remember that this holiday is complicated and different for everyone and difficult for many. I’m wishing you a day filled with truth, love, gratitude & remembrance."

See some of the social media posts, below.