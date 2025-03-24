It looks like one of the most famous chefs in the country is in the Philadelphia area this week.

We’re talking about Gordon Ramsay, and yes, it sounds like he’s currently filming a TV show at a local restaurant. Here’s what our internet sleuthing has found (so far):

Gordon Ramsay Spotted in Upper Darby, PA

For the past few days we’ve been some scuttle online that Gordon Ramsay has been in Upper Darby (Delaware County), PA.

Get our free mobile app

We’ve seen comments on social media (including a Reddit thread and a handful of posts on the X) with fans noticing that the TV star was in town.

But it wasn’t immediately clear what Gordon Ramsay is doing here. Is he filming something? Is he just working on a project? Is he visiting?

Well, all of that appeared to be answered in a new report published on Monday (March 24).

Is Gordon Ramsay Filming Kitchen Nightmares at Wilson’s Secret Sauce in Upper Darby?

Yes, we think that the famous TV chef is filming something — likely an upcoming episode of Kitchen Nightmares — at the popular barbecue eatery Wilson’s Secret Sauce on E Township Line Road.

READ MORE: Will Guy Fieri FINALLY Visit These Philly Eateries?

This all originates from stellar reporting from PhillyMag.com and .com and Victor Fiorillo who noticed there were camera crews and TV trucks outside of the busy eatery.

Fiorillo observed that the interior of the restaurant had a new look (he described it as "cozier"), and he said the menu underwent some drastic changes as well (its down to just 13 dishes).

So body has publicly commented on the rumors. In fact, it’s likely that the restaurant staff wouldn’t be allowed to talk about the show.

READ MORE: Every Jersey Restaurant Featured on Kitchen Nightmares

However, you gotta admit that it all sort of adds up. If a restaurant is undergoing massive changes… that IS the plot of the show Kitchen Nightmares, which literally helps refurbish restaurants that are struggling or one reason or another.

Much of this is speculative, of course, so it may take time to confirm the rumors. But this seems like it's definitely happening.

We can't remember a time since 2013 when Ramsay and Kitchen Nightmares visited the Philly area. Back in season 5 they visited Zocalo a Mexican Restaurant in West Philly.

A few years prior they visited Fishtown for an episode filmed at Hot Potato Cafe.

Both eateries have since closed, by the way.