The Amazing New Family Member That Just Arrived at the Popcorn Park Zoo

The Popcorn Rescue Zoo is an amazing place home to wildlife, farm animals, birds, and other animals who suffered cruelty, injury, illness, handicap, old age, and animals and birds that could not be safely returned to the wild.

I've been to the Popcorn Park Zoo many times. I love visiting the zoo, from feeding the peacocks, and seeing the wonderful animals and the awesome people that work at the zoo. It's the perfect place in the Pine Barrens of Ocean County and is now home to over 200 animals and birds.

We partnered with the Popcorn Park Rescue Zoo for well over 10 years to help adopt a loving cat and dog. So many listeners came through and gave an animal the best gift possible, a home.

So many of you support the refuge through monetary donations and food and blankets for the animals up for adoption, looking for their forever homes. The Popcorn Park Zoo is located at 1 Humane Way, Forked River, NJ. Their phone number is 609-693-1900.

A little history about this awesome place right here in Ocean County.

From the popcorn park zoo webpage:

The inception of Popcorn Park began in September of 1977 when a raccoon entered our care after being badly injured by a leghold trap. Due to the severity of his injuries, the raccoon later known as Rigby, was unable to be released into the wild. Popcorn Park has grown immensely over the last 45 years and we are looking forward to continued expansion.

There's a new family member added to the already amazing array of animals and birds at the Popcorn Park Zoo. Meet Artemis, an amazing hawk.

From the Popcorn Park Animal Refuge Facebook page:

The secret is out! Welcome our newest resident and education ambassador Artemis the Lanner-Saker hybrid Falcon. She is such a sight to see and looks forward to meeting you in person! Stay tuned for updates on when you can see her out and about around Popcorn Park. She is also very excited to be a part of the wildlife club! Click the link to sponsor Atremis: https://ahs.givecloud.co/sponsorship/137

According to the patch.com , Artemis, will make her debut at the zoo on April 10th, 2023.

So cool, this bird has been through some amazing things, can't wait to hear all about her and meet her.