Popcorn Park Zoo mourns the death of Caesar the Tiger

The staff at the Popcorn Park Zoo is mourning the loss of Caesar, it's 20-year-old white tiger who died at the end of March.

The tiger came to the animal refuge in the Forked River section of Lacey in 2002 from a Texas sanctuary called Noah's Land.

At the time, it had a bad case of ringworm and hardly any hair.

Caesar regained its health quickly and became a strong presence at the zoo until dying in his sleep late in March.

