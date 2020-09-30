The American Dream Mall is Finally open…Again!

The Long-Awaited re-opening of the American Dream Mall is finally here! Located off Route 3 in East Rutherford NJ, the mall, along with 80-100 stores, and the DreamWorks Water Park will be open on this Thursday, October 1st.

If you can remember back to pre-covid life, the first half of the mall opened, which according to NJ.com, included a Nickelodeon Universe themed park, an NHL sized skating rink, called The Rink, Big Snow, an indoor snowboard and ski park, as well as a three-story candy department store. The next half of the mall was originally scheduled to open on March 19 of this year, but as we know, COVID hit, prohibiting the mall and its extravagant grand opening plans from happening as we were all quarantining.

In preparation for this next opening, social distancing is encouraged, hand sanitizing stations, and plexiglass will be placed all throughout the mall. There will be maximum capacities at the parks, as well as temperature checks, open seats left on rides to help social distancing, and encouraged ticket sale purchases beforehand. Food services will be grab and go for now, with more food courts opening soon.

NJ.com says the luxury wing of the Dream Mall will not be ready until the spring of 2021, but for now along with the shops, DreamWorks Water Park, Nickelodeon Universe, The Rink, Big Snow, Out of This World Blacklight Mini Golf, and the Angry Birds Not So Mini Golf will all be open. It may not be the ideal opening of the American Dream Mall we’ve been thinking about for years, but it’s here. It’s a fun activity for a lazy Sunday, and that’s all that matters!