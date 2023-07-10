Crawling Back! The 1st Babies R’ Us to Bounce Back is Reopening in New Jersey – Here’s When

Babies R' Us is bouncing back! Well, not in a huge way, but it's a start. Let's call it a crawl.

Babies R' Us, which was once a booming national retail store for baby clothes, accessories and furniture is crawling back with its first new store, 6 years after all of the stores in the country shuttered their doors permanently. And that new store will be here in New Jersey!

The new 10,000 square foot Babies R' Us location is set to open at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford on July 19, according to NJ.com. It will be the only brick-and-mortar-location in the country unless they reopen more.

This is somewhat of an impressive comeback after the company filed for bankruptcy in 2017. By the following year, all of the locations in the country had closed.

Here's one of the eerily empty stores in 2018.

Toys-R-US To Close Over 150 Stores Nationwide Getty Images loading...

Babies R' Us went down with sister brand Toys R' Us, and we've seen similiar things happen to Kmart, and now Bed Bath & Beyond. Another story of big box stores that have struggled to keep up with the convenience of online shopping, mainly through Amazon.

So how will Babies R' Us stay afloat this time? We'll have to see. Even their website, which is not fully operational yet, says simply "Reimagining a new

Babies"R"Us experience." The website will likely fully launch when the flagship store opens. It sounds like they're planning a nationwide comeback.

Go ahead and give their Instagram page a follow for more updates!

NJ Restaurants Featured on The Food Network That Are Now CLOSED I did a little research and found out that these once "seen on tv" restaurants aren't open anymore.