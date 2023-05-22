This Mercer County ice cream shop has got to have one of the most unique options in all of New Jersey. I keep up with their flavors regularly and let me tell you, I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone do ice cream quite like them.

The Bent Spoon is located in Princeton, New Jersey, and are always releasing some of the most wild flavors of ice cream I’ve personally ever seen. The Bent Spoon has been located in the heart of Princeton, New Jersey for almost the past 20 years and has quite the following across New Jersey.

They pride themselves on using the freshest, local, and organic ingredients. I’ve been here a few times, and let me tell you, the ice cream is amazing, even the most shocking of flavors!

The Bent Spoon updates their aesthetically pleasing Instagram feed pretty regularly and will always announce the new arrivals of some of their flavors that will make you do a double take.

Right now, a flavor they announced is Lemon Lilac, which sounds absolutely delicious, yet is highly unique. They don’t stop at the floral flavors.

The Bent Spoon has recently released flavors like Rhubarb Sorbet, Everything without the Bagel, Black Licorice, Hibiscus Ginger, and plenty of more seasonal flavors to try while they're available for a limited time.

They think completely out of the box at this ice cream shop and it’s so hard to resist trying some of their flavors because you know you won’t be able to snag them anywhere else.

Of course, they always have classic flavors in store to try as posted on their social media accounts, but if you’re an adventurous eater, you need to swing by Palmer’s Square and try The Bent Spoon. Or if you’ve been going for years, this is the perfect excuse to make your way back!

