The Bidens to Visit Bucks County on Saturday; President Trump To Visit Next Week

Both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will visit our area in the coming days, as the 2020 presidential election draws near.

The campaign visits show how important Pennsylvania (and our area) are for both candidates to win the November 3 election.

The Bidens to Visit Bristol on Saturday

Former Vice President Joe Biden will reportedly visit the area tomorrow (Saturday). The news was first broke by Tom Sofield at LevittownNow.com.

Sofield cites multiple local officials who say that Biden and his wife, Jill, will hold an event at Bucks County Community College and Gene and Marlene Epstein Campus at Lower Bucks in Bristol. The campus is located at 1304 Veterans Highway in Bristol, PA.

Through Sofield’s reporting, it’s anticipated that Biden’s rally will be held around lunchtime.

Biden's remarks will encourage voters to turn out, and he will address the economic issues facing the nation.

Earlier this week, Jill Biden spoke at Snipes Farm and Education Center in Falls Township as she encouraged women to turn out to vote on Monday.

President Trump's Visit Delayed to Next Weekend

Meanwhile, President Donald J. Trump was expected to visit the Pennridge Airport in Perkasie on Monday for a 90-minute rally, according to a report from the Intelligencer.

The rally is now expected to take place on Saturday, October 31, they report. A reason for the change in schedule was not immediately clear.

"There is a whole country out there, and he's coming to Perkasie, Bucks County. That is huge. It tells you how important where we live is to this election. We are at ground zero — one of the top 8 places in the country he's showing up at,” Jim Worthington an RNC delegate and founder of People for Trump told the publication.