There's restaurant news out of Freehold.

The Loaded Spoon has just announced via its social media that it's closing, well sort of.

The post reads, "We are excited to announce our transition to The Bistro at iPlay America. We want to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of our amazing guests for your support."

The announcement also teased a new crave-worthy menu on the way, and of course, the same family fun you've always enjoyed at iPlay America.

Don't worry, if you have a gift card to The Loaded Spoon, it will be honored at the new place.

Gift Card isolated on white background. 3D render Nerthuz loading...

The Bistro at iPlay America will be opening on Wednesday, October 9.

It will be great to grab something quick before you have fun at iPlay America, or enjoy a family dinner afterwards.

Get our free mobile app

There are weekly specials like $10 Pizza Night on Mondays.

Cheeseburgers are $12 on Wednesdays.

Wing Nights are Thursday for $10.

You can have Sunday Dinner at The Bistro at iPlay America with family-style pasta and salad.

Stop by for Happy Hour Monday - Friday from 4pm - 7pm.

cocktails drinks on bar IvanZivkovic loading...

Meet your friends for $10 appetizers, $5 House Wine, $2 off drafts, $6 Well drinks, $9 specialty cocktails.

You're going to love this deal: Kids eat FREE when you buy a ride band and with a $50 game card, a dessert is ALWAYS FREE. Wow.

Polka Dot Images Polka Dot Images loading...

I know what you're thinking.

What about the holidays at The Bistro at iPlay America?

They've got you.

You'll love Miracle at iPlay America.

They're promising, "a holiday experience like no other."

READ MORE: These are the 10 Snobbiest Towns in NJ

Sip on festive drinks and more holiday fun.

It kicks off November 20th.

I can't wait to check out The Bistro at iPlay America.

The Stores and Restaurants New Jersey Desperately Needs (More Of) Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan