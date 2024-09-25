I'm a Jersey Girl, and proud of it.

It was great growing up in New Jersey and I still live here today...that's saying something. I don't want to leave because it's the best.

New Jersey is known for its beautiful mix of charming towns, scenic views, and being close to two big cities, New York and Philadelphia.

Some would say if you’ve ever driven through certain neighborhoods in New Jersey, you might get the sense that not all towns are created equal when it comes to exclusivity.

Whether it’s the luxury cars parked in driveways or the designer boutiques lining Main Street, some places in NJ have a reputation for being a little... snobby.

Here are the top 10 snobbiest towns in New Jersey, according to RoadSnacks.

You may see why they have been seen this way.

10. North Caldwell

North Caldwell may not be as flashy as some of the other towns on this list, but it definitely holds its own when it comes to exclusivity.

The town is quiet, with sprawling homes and a reputation for being a peaceful enclave for the rich and well-established.

9. Ridgewood

Ridgewood is often described as a perfect town—perfect schools, perfect homes, and perfect people. But all that perfection can come with a side of snobbery.

While it’s undeniably beautiful, Ridgewood’s residents are known to be a little choosy about who they let into their social circles.

8. Upper Saddle River

Upper Saddle River is another affluent Bergen County town. It’s the kind of place where high property values and expansive properties are the norm.

With a focus on luxury living, it’s no surprise that Upper Saddle River often ranks high on the snob scale.

7. Franklin Lakes

Franklin Lakes offers a quiet, upscale lifestyle in northern NJ. The houses here aren’t just homes—they’re mansions.

The town has a reputation for being a bit exclusive, with a “members only” country club feel, and residents are known to take their privacy seriously.

6. Englewood Cliffs

Located right on the Hudson River, Englewood Cliffs is a haven for those who crave luxurious living without the hustle and bustle of Manhattan.

The homes are sprawling, and the town’s proximity to NYC makes it a hotspot for wealthy professionals.

5. Tenafly

Tenafly is one of those places where you can tell the average resident probably shops at high-end boutiques and takes yearly vacations to Europe.

This Bergen County town is known for its affluence, and locals take pride in their manicured lawns and top-rated schools.

4. Glen Ridge

If you want classic, old-money vibes, Glen Ridge delivers. The town’s gas lamps and stately homes reflect its rich history.

It’s also a commuter’s dream, with easy access to NYC. But with its exclusivity comes a sense of “we’re better than the rest” that many outsiders can feel.

3. Fair Haven

Just a stone's throw from Rumson, Fair Haven shares its neighbor’s high-end vibe.

This small town boasts picturesque streets, expensive homes, and a tight-knit community where everyone seems to know each other—or at least, know if you don’t belong.

2. Rumson

Rumson is home to sprawling estates, many of which are only visible from afar, tucked behind wrought-iron gates.

This coastal town screams wealth, with residents who like their privacy and exclusivity. The views of the Navesink River aren’t bad either.

1. Chatham

This town is the epitome of suburban perfection. The homes are massive, and the schools are top-notch, which is why it’s often a go-to for well-heeled families.

But don’t expect much diversity in Chatham—this town is all about maintaining its upscale reputation.

Phew. I was afraid my hometown of Cranbury, or nearby Princeton, would be on the list, but they're not. I don't think either is snobby, but, they've been known to have an little air to them.

These towns have earned their reputation for being some of the snobbiest places in New Jersey.

But with beautiful homes, excellent schools, and a touch of exclusivity, it’s easy to see why so many people want to live there.

