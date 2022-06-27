The Creepy Slithering New Jersey Snakes You Might Not Even Know About

If you're not exactly enamored with the thought of slithering snakes in your midst, you might feel comfortable in the Garden State. Is your comfort warranted?

It turns out that New Jersey is home to nearly two dozen different types of snakes. Yes, that's right. Two dozen different kinds of sneaky slithering, mostly unwelcome creatures lurking around various corners.

According to AZ Animals, some of the names of the snakes that call New Jersey home are pretty unsettling as well.

Listen to some of these New Jersey snake names. The names alone will send a chill up our collective spines.

Lurking in the high grass of New Jersey could be snakes with names like the Eastern Hognose, Black Racer, and Eastern Worm. Yuck.

Here's the good news. Among those nearly two dozen snakes in New Jersey, only two types are poisonous.

One of those two is the Copperhead. The number of this type of snake is shrinking according to Green Nature. As a matter of fact, they are considered a "species of concern. You are more likely to see them in the northern counties of the state.

The other poisonous snake in our midst is the Timber Rattlesnake and they are also endangered. You can also find them mostly in the north of the state, but there are pockets of them in the Pine Barrens.

Other types of New Jersey snakes include the King Snake, the Queen Snake, and the Northern Ringneck snake, and we really hope the latter is named for its markings and not its favorite activity.

For those among us who have a deep fear of snakes, it might make you feel better to know that sightings of the most dangerous snakes in the state are getting rarer and rarer. We know that probably does little to calm your nerves.

