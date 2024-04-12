Beware Of This Venomous Snake Slithering Through Pennsylvania

It’s officially spring and it means that everyone will be outdoors and exploring more. Pennsylvania has so many amazing spots for hiking, picnics, camping, and more, but there are a few things you need to be careful of when it comes to enjoying the great outdoors.

Spring means more people, bugs, and animals are out and about.

If you are thinking of going on a camping trip, going out for fun picnics, or making hiking your new hobby during the warm months this year, you have to make yourself aware of the potential dangers of the great outdoors in the Pennsylvania area.

Although you may not see them, snakes are known to be lurking in wooded areas throughout the state of Pennsylvania.

What Is One Of Pennsylvania’s Most Dangerous Snakes?

One of the most dangerous snakes you can run into in Pennsylvania is the Northern Copperhead snake. It’s venomous and can be found in multiple PA towns and is definitely something you need to stay clear of.

Northern Copperheads are venomous, but they are considered mild and death is rare if you get bitten by one. Although, if you are bitten by one, you absolutely should seek medical attention as soon as possible. Northern Copperheads are still considered to be dangerous, even though they are not considered to be deadly according to Urban Jungle Wild Life Removal.

Be careful when in open fields and wooded areas this spring in summer, because that is where these snakes normally are found in Pennsylvania.

