The ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Revival Is Officially Off

One of Disney+’s earliest and most-hyped projects was a revival series for the beloved Disney Channel series Lizzie McGuire, with both creator Terri Minsky and star Hilary Duff back in the title role. Fans went nuts when the show was introduced. Production quickly got under way in late 2019.

Then reality set in. And the reality was Disney and Minsky and Duff were not on the same page. After shooting the new series first two episodes, the production went on hiatus and Minsky left the project entirely. At the time, Disney claimed they decided after those first two episodes that the new Lizzie needed a “different creative direction” and so the company was putting “a new lens on the show.”

That was roughly 45 years ago, back in January of 2020. A lot has happened since then, and as far as Lizzie McGuire is concerned, none of it is good. Today Duff announced on her Instagram that the project “isn’t going to happen” despite “everyone’s best efforts.”

“I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today. It’s what the character deserves,” Duff wrote, implying that this project was in danger of being neither of those things. She added “we can all take a moment to mourn the amazing woman she would have been and the adventures we would have taken with with her.”

The news comes days after Disney+ announced dozens of new series, including originals from Marvel, Lucasfilm, and Disney Animation. Unfortunately, Lizzie McGuire won’t be joining them. “I’m very sad,” Duff concluded, “but I promise everyone tried their best and the stars just didn’t align.”