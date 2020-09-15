The Mandalorian Season 2 is almost upon us. The first trailer debuted this week, so we did what we always do in situations like this: Obsessively speculate about every single frame in this thing.

Our latest — but definitely not the last — Easter egg video for The Mandalorian Season 2 breaks down all the stuff you might have missed in this new video. What happened to Mando’s ship? Why doesn’t he bring Baby Yoda to the great Luke Skywalker and the New Republic? What ice planet does Mando visit? Could there be a Star Wars: Rebels connection to The Mandalorian’s new hunt for the Jedi? Is it possible that the guy Mando is looking for is... Obi-Wan Kenobi? And what does Boba Fett have to do with all of this? This video answers it all:

The Mandalorian premieres on Disney+ on October 30.