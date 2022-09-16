There is always an event worth checking out in Philadelphia, especially during the fall season.

Coming up in just a few weeks, Philadelphia, PA’s Midtown Villiage Fall Festival is coming to life and taking over some of the streets in the city for one day this October.

If you haven’t heard of or seen it in action before, this festival is important to the city of Philly and its residents, and was announced that it is officially on for 2022.

The event has been up and running since 2004 and has become such a big part of the community ever since.

According to their website, midtownvilliagephilly.com, “Midtown Villiage has a collection of unique, independent, entrepreneurial, open-minded boutiques restaurants, lofts, and much more.

The annual Midtown Villiage Fall Festival attracts thousands of visitors in one day to experience a variety of activities including multiple stages of live entertainment, food beverage sampling, merchant and vendor displays, crafters, children’s activities, and more.”

If you’re interested in going and experiencing this part of the city and what it has to offer this fall season, the MIdtown Villiage Fall Festival' is happening on Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 12 pm to 8 pm.

The festival that’s just about 8 hours of fun is kicking off right on Broad to 11th Street and Market to Spruce Street in Philadelphia, PA.

