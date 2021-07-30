Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out these burning Olympics questions, the rock star getting his own rest stop and more, below.

The Most Googled Questions About the Olympics, Answered!

Question: "Why do divers shower after each dive?"

Answer: To prevent cramping, divers shower under warm water. (via Metro)

Question: "Why does one volleyball player have a different colored jersey?"

Answer: The player with the different jersey is the only one that can sub in and replace another player from the back row. (via Yahoo! Sports)

Question: "Why is Russia called R.O.C.?"

Answer: The country of Russia got banned for doping so the team we see is officially called the "Russian Olympic Committee." (via USA Today)

Question: "Why isn't LeBron James in the Olympics?"

Answer: He decided not to participate because of injuries. (via Sporting News)

Question: "How deep is an Olympic pool?"

Answer: The swimming pools in Tokyo are about 10 feet deep. (via 4WWL)

(questions via Google Trends)

Britney Spears' Doctor Agrees: It's Time for Jamie To Go

According to Britney Spears' conservator Jodi Montgomery, even Spears' doctors are saying that her father should be removed from the conservatorship. Legal documents acquired by TMZ reveal that Montgomery is also trying to get Jamie Spears out of the picture. (via TMZ)

Summer's Most Hated Odors

According to a survey, the most hated smells of the summer include sweaty body odor, hot trash and lawn mower fumes. The most beloved scents? Barbecue, freshly cut grass, beach air and sunscreen. (via SWNS Digital)

Instagram's New Policy for Users Under 16

Instagram has announced a new feature which will automatically set accounts for users under the age of 16 to private. Meanwhile, users under 16 who already have an account will get a notification encouraging them to switch to a private account setting. In a statement, Instagram explained that they want to prevent younger users from interacting with adults they do not personally know. (via Daily Mail)

Bride Goes Viral After Polling Bridesmaids About Budget

After getting engaged, Tia Morales, 29, went viral on TikTok for sending each of her bridesmaids a private poll asking them how much they were willing to spend on the wedding. Morales was applauded for being considerate and thinking of her closest guests in the process of wedding planning. (via Fox News)

Jon Bon Jovi Is Getting His Own New Jersey Rest Stop

Courtesy of the New Jersey Hall of Fame, a bunch of celebrities from New Jersey are getting their own rest stops on the Garden State Parkway, including: Jon Bon Jovi, James Gandolfini, Connie Chung, Whitney Houston, Judy Blume, Toni Morrison and Frank Sinatra. (via Yahoo! Entertainment)

Tiffany Haddish, LaKeith Stanfield Considered for 'Haunted Mansion' Movie



A Haunted Mansion remake is in the works and actors Tiffany Haddish and LaKeith Stanfield are currently being considered for roles in the Disney film. The original film was made in 2003 and starred Eddie Murphy. The new film based on the beloved theme park ride will be directed by Dear White People director Justin Simien. (via Variety)