Britney Spears’ Former Manager Leaks Alleged Voicemails: ‘My Father Has Threatened Me Several Times’

Britney Spears' ex-manager has released a handful of private voicemails that allegedly contain audio of the pop star condemning her conservatorship in no uncertain terms.

Sam Lufti, who claims to have managed the "Toxic" singer between 2007 and 2008, reportedly leaked four voicemails he received from Spears. The voicemails, which were leaked in a series of Instagram posts, reportedly date back to 2009.

“I want out of this conservatorship," a woman, presumably Spears, says in the first audio clip. “I’ve been blackmailed by visitation with my babies by the conservatorship. I’m confined, restrained and stripped of my civil rights. And I demand the state of California to review this case because I feel it’s illegal. Bye.”

In a second message, Spears appears to attempt to confirm that the process of eliminating her father from the conservatorship is in motion.

“My father has threatened me several times, that you know, he’ll take my children away,” she says in the recording. “I just want to be guaranteed that everything will be fine with the process and that you guys are taking care of everything, that things will stay the same as far as my custodial time.”

In a third message, she says that she wants Jon Eardley and John Patterson to become her court-appointed attorneys. She also claims that she is being held against her will and that she can't exercise any constitutional rights.

“There was never anyone on the inside that would help," Lufti reportedly wrote on Instagram, referring to the singer's conservatorship woes. "These calls are to my phone, these calls cost me a ton of money in court, tarnished my name further but also tore my soul apart, I had no idea where to turn, no one was listening no one seemed to care.”

Over the years, Spears' parents, Lynne and Jamie, have blamed Lufti for the pop star's mental breakdown, which occurred in 2007. The Spears family filed a restraining order against Lufti in June 2019.