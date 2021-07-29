Thousands of Snapchat Users App Won’t Work

Snapchat is a very popular app that many people use to communicate with friends and family. If you are currently having issues with your Snapchat don't get mad at your phone because there is a big issue with the app at the moment.

Snapchat tweeted out and mentioned that the social media company is "aware of an issue preventing some Snapchatters from logging in."

We have heard from Snapchat users that deleting the app and reinstalling it has worked for them but that is not the case with everyone. This is an issue for many users but this issue is not affecting every single Snapchat user.

As for me, when I try to open the Snapchat app it closes right away. It is not letting me open the app at all.

According to imore.com, this is the biggest server issue of the year. So far, there have been 70,000 reports about the issue.

Snapchat users are letting the social media outlet know that they should work a little harder to get the issue fixed.

Some users said on Twitter that Snapchat needs to fix this issue a little faster because they need to finish an argument.

On the Snapchat Support Twitter account, it shows that the last month the social media server was encountering some issues.

One of the tweets shared by Snapchat Support on June 28th mentioned that a simple update would fix the issues. We wonder if the same issue is happening at the moment.

According to imore.com Snapchat is not the only app that is having issues. Other social media outlets are having issues as well but not as bad as Snapchat.

Snapchat has not made it known how long the issue will last.