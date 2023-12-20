The Most-Popular Christmas Song in New Jersey in 2023 is a Reigning Champion
There's nothing quite like Christmas music to get you into the holiday spirit and feeling warm and fuzzy inside!
When you're decorating the tree, opening presents on Christmas morning, cooking Christmas dinner, etc., what's the one Christmas song you can't wait to crank up?
To get a sense of which Christmas songs are the most likely to get people in the holiday mood, FinanceBuzz used Google Trends to find The Most Popular Christmas Song in Each State.
Some of the most popular choices?
Santa Claus is Comin' to Town
Blue Christmas
Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree
Can you guess what New Jersey's favorite Christmas song is?
No, it's not "Dominick the Donkey."
As a matter of fact, the first popular Christmas song that popped into your head is probably the correct answer...
So what's the most popular Christmas song in New Jersey in 2023?
Mariah Carey - "All I Want for Christmas is You"
Well, you may have guessed that one. Year after year, Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You" is the reigning champion. The quintessential Christmas party song. The one holiday song that gets stuck in your head as soon as you hear it.
In fact, it's the most popular Christmas song this year in Pennsylvania and New York too, and a handful of several other states!
But admit it! As predictable and cliche as it may be, we love it anyway - it's a classic!
Not your favorite Christmas song? I must say, I much prefer Ariana Grande's "Santa Tell Me" over this one! Tell us your favorite in the comments!
