SPOILERS AHEAD: Mariah Carey’s Christmas Setlist at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center 2023
It'll feel like a true Christmas miracle in South Philadelphia on December 13, 2023. That's the night that the Queen of Christmas comes to town!
Yes, Mariah Carey is bringing her Merry Christmas One And All! Tour to the Wells Fargo Center on Broad Street in South Philadelphia on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.
Though, it seems like on concert day, there are a few last-minute questions that we always have, right?
What times does the concert ACTUALLY start and what will the setlist be?
So we did some digging on the web, and thanks to some X.com (Twitter) stalking and using resources like Setlist.fm, we think we've answered a lot of those questions.
Spoilers are ahead.
But! If you're wondering about what time the doors open, have parking questions or more for a show at the Wells Fargo Center, we've got that posted for you right here.
What Time Does The Mariah Carey Concert in Philadelphia Start?
OK! So we know that the show shows a 7:30 p.m. start time, but what time will Mariah hit the stage? It looks like Mariah will hit the stage around 8:30 p.m. that night.
All of these times, of course, are subject to change.
What Is the Setlist for Mariah Carey's Philadelphia Concert at the Wells Fargo Center
Some people like to be surprised at a concert, but I'm not one of them. I like to plan my bathroom breaks and bar trips during a concert. So I NEED to know what songs are coming up.
Here's what we think Mariah's setlist will be (of course, this too, is subject to change).
Sugar Plum Fairy
Hark! The Herald Angels Sing
Santa Claus IS Coming to Town (Video)
Oh Santa!
Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)
When Christmas Comes
Sleigh Ride
Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane)
Christmas Wrapping (Waitresses Cover)
Silent Night
Jesus Born on This Day
One Child
Joy to The World
Christmas Time Is in the Air Again
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen (piano solo)
Always Be My Baby / Dreamlover / Honey / Heartbreaker / A No No / It’s a Wrap / Emotions / Make It Happen / Fly Like a Bird
We Belong Together
Hero
Encore:
All I Want For Christmas Is You
