It'll feel like a true Christmas miracle in South Philadelphia on December 13, 2023. That's the night that the Queen of Christmas comes to town!

Yes, Mariah Carey is bringing her Merry Christmas One And All! Tour to the Wells Fargo Center on Broad Street in South Philadelphia on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

Though, it seems like on concert day, there are a few last-minute questions that we always have, right?

What times does the concert ACTUALLY start and what will the setlist be?

So we did some digging on the web, and thanks to some X.com (Twitter) stalking and using resources like Setlist.fm, we think we've answered a lot of those questions.

Spoilers are ahead.

But! If you're wondering about what time the doors open, have parking questions or more for a show at the Wells Fargo Center, we've got that posted for you right here.

What Time Does The Mariah Carey Concert in Philadelphia Start?

OK! So we know that the show shows a 7:30 p.m. start time, but what time will Mariah hit the stage? It looks like Mariah will hit the stage around 8:30 p.m. that night.

All of these times, of course, are subject to change.

What Is the Setlist for Mariah Carey's Philadelphia Concert at the Wells Fargo Center

Some people like to be surprised at a concert, but I'm not one of them. I like to plan my bathroom breaks and bar trips during a concert. So I NEED to know what songs are coming up.

Here's what we think Mariah's setlist will be (of course, this too, is subject to change).

Sugar Plum Fairy

Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

Santa Claus IS Coming to Town (Video)

Oh Santa!

AHF World AIDS DAY Concert and 30th Anniversary Celebration: Featuring Mariah Carey, DJ Khaled, Mario Lopez, Laverne Cox Getty Images for AIDS Healthcare loading...

Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)

When Christmas Comes

Sleigh Ride

Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane)

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: Mariah in Philly

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: Mariah in Philly

Christmas Wrapping (Waitresses Cover)

Silent Night

Jesus Born on This Day

One Child

2016 VH1's Divas Holiday: Unsilent Night - Inside Getty Images loading...

Joy to The World

Christmas Time Is in the Air Again

God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen (piano solo)

Always Be My Baby / Dreamlover / Honey / Heartbreaker / A No No / It’s a Wrap / Emotions / Make It Happen / Fly Like a Bird

We Belong Together

Hero

Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show Getty Images for iHeartMedia loading...

Encore:

All I Want For Christmas Is You