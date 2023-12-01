Everything You Need to Know For Mariah Carey’s Christmas Concert at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia 2023

It's going to be the most festive night of the year in South Philadelphia. The "Queen of Christmas" is coming to Philadelphia for one night only.

Yes, Mariah Carey's Christmas Tour is hitting the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. The 2023 tour, is called the Merry Christmas One And All! Tour.

Mariah will bring all of the Christmas hits to Philadelphia, so of course, there's a lot of demand for this show. From setlist to parking to opening acts, we put together a list of EVERYTHING you need to know ahead of the show:

What time is Mariah Carey's Concert in Philadelphia?

The "show" begins at 7:30 p.m., according to arena officials at the Wells Fargo Center.

However, we have more insights on the exact set times posted below.

Is There An Opening Act for Mariah Carey's Concert in Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center?

It does not appear as if there's an opening act on the tour.

What Time Will Mariah Carey Perform at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia?

We've dug into the set times from some of Mariah's stops earlier on this tour, and it appears as if she takes to the stage right at 8:30 p.m. each night so far.

Trust us though, if you're hanging out at the Wells Fargo concession stands or pregaming at Xfinity Live! before the show, don't push it too close.

It's probably best to be in your seat no later than 8:15 p.m. You don't wanna miss ANY of this show.

All set times are, of course, subject to change as well.

What Is the Setlist for Mariah Carey's Christmas Concert at the Wells Fargo Center?

We dug into some of her past shows to find what we expect their setlist to be on December 13.

We know, however, that not everyone wants to see that info ahead of time. Click here for the setlist, which may contain spoilers.

Are Tickets Still Available for Mariah Carey's Philly Concert? How Can I Get Last Minute Tickets to See Mariah Carey in Philadelphia?

Tickets are currently available directly via the Wells Fargo Center and Ticketmaster.

Tickets are also available on some resale websites (as of December 1). It's always in your best interest to verify the validity of any third-party tickets that you purchase online.

How Much Does Parking Cost for the Mariah Carey Concert at the Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia?

Parking is available at the venue on the day of the show. Parking rates have typically been between $30 and $40 for recent events at the stadium complex, but that is subject to change.

You can pay onsite, but note that the Wells Fargo Center no longer accepts cash payments. They do, however, accept all major credit cards, and digital payments (including Apple Pay and Google Play).

The exact times that the parking lots open have not been published, but they usually open no later than 5 p.m. for an evening concert. Check back for an update on that here.

Here's a parking map of the area lots that are available:

What is the Bag Policy at the Wells Fargo Center for Mariah Carey Concert 2023?

The Wells Fargo Center prohibits bags inside the venue event guidelines (including backpacks, Purses, Clear Bags, Fanny Packs, Camera bags, Drawstring Bags, Totes, and Suitcases).

Click here to learn more about the Wells Fargo Center's bag policy for entrances.

Are Purses Allowed at the Wells Fargo Center for Mariah Carey's Concert in Philadelphia?

Hand clutches, wristlets, and purses are permitted but must NOT exceed 4.5” x 6.5” with or without a handle and are subject to security inspection.

If you need a locker, they're available for prohibited bags. That is located on the Broad Street side of the arena. Lockers cost between $5 and $15, click here to read more.