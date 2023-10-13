The most popular grocery store in the entire country is probably within about a 10-mile radius from all of us in New Jersey, if not closer! We’ve learned recently that the cheapest grocery store in the U.S. has a ton of New Jersey locations, which is Aldi.

Now, we’re hearing a poll has been taken of Americans across the country on what the most popular grocery store is and it seems like they are just about in every county in New Jersey. We live in an area with some of the greatest grocery stores that not a ton of other states are lucky enough to have close by.

Stop N Shop and Shop Rite are very niche to our area, but are probably a staple when grocery shopping for your household. Although these are probably the most common grocery stores in New Jersey, this isn’t the most popular grocery store in the country.

After further investigation, New Jersey is home to over 60 of these popular grocery stores as of 2023. The number actually used to be in the 70s in recent years, but this huge chain has unfortunately had to close some locations down across the country, including in The Garden State. Can you guess which store it is?

The Most Popular Grocery Store in America Has Over 60 NJ Locations

It’s Walmart! This was shocking to me, I have to say. According to Axios.com, Walmart is the most popular grocery store in the entire country and it beats out a lot of other top competitors by a long shot.

I have to say though, every time I’ve gotten groceries from Walmart, I haven’t had any complaints and the quality is good! If you’re not doing your grocery shopping at Walmart, you should get on the bandwagon like the rest of America.

