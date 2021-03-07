The Most Shocking Moments From the Meghan & Harry TV Interview With Oprah

In a highly anticipated television special with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sat down for their first tell-all interview since stepping away from their roles as senior members of the Royal Family.

These are the moments that everyone is talking about from Sunday night's interview:

Harry is not speaking to Prince William, but he remains close with the Queen

Harry said he's still quite close with his grandmother. In fact, he said that he has spoken to his grandmother (The Queen) more this year than he had in any recent years.

As for Harry's brother, Prince William, their relationship is "space" at the moment.

“I love William to bits, we’ve been through hell together. We were on different paths,” Harry said. “The relationship is space at the moment. Time heals all things."

Meanwhile, Harry told Oprah that his father (Prince Charles) initially stopped taking his calls during their exit from the Royal Family. The two have spoken since, but Harry says it will take time to heal.

"There’s a lot to work through there. I feel really let down because he’s been through something similar. He knows what pain feels like," Harry said.

Harry felt trapped in the Royal Family.

"I myself was trapped as well. I didn't see a way out. I was trapped but I didn't know I was trapped," Harry told Oprah Winfrey.

Oprah asked how Harry could be trapped (given his privileged status as a prince), and Harry said that he was trapped within the system.

"Trapped within the system, like the rest of my family are. My father and my brother, they are trapped. They don't get to leave, and I have huge compassion for that."

Harry and Meghan are expecting a baby girl.

Meghan and Harry revealed during Sunday night's broadcast that they are expecting a baby girl, who is due this summer.

They say their family is complete with this baby girl.

"Two is it," Meghan revealed to Oprah.

Life as a Royal led Meghan Markle to suicidal thoughts.

Meghan told Oprah that life with the Royal family led her to a breaking point. She had suicidal thoughts, and despite going to those in the institution to ask for help.

"I just didn't want to be alive anymore," Meghan told Oprah. "It was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought. I remember how he just cradled me, and ... I went to the institution, and I said I needed to go somewhere to get help ... and I was told that I couldn't."

"I share this because there are so many people who are afraid to voice that they need help, and I know how hard it is not just to voice it but to be told no," Meghan said.

"I had no idea what to do, I went to a very dark place as well, but I wanted to be there for her," Harry said.

Royal institution discussed "how dark" Archie's skin might be before his birth.

When Winfrey asked why Meghan thought the royal family didn't want to give Archie a title or security, she revealed that race had been a concern within the institution.

There were several "concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he was born," she said.

In the months leading up to his birthday, Meghan and Harry were surprised to learn that their son wouldn't be offered security as a royal.

Those conversations were had between the family and Harry, she revealed. Neither Harry nor Meghan elaborated on who made those comments. However, Harry said later in the interview.

"That conversation, I am never going to share," Harry said. "At the time, it was awkward, I was a bit shocked."

Meghan and Harry got married three days before their Royal Wedding.

Meghan and Harry secretly got married three days before their big royal wedding.

"We wanted our union between us. The two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury," Markle told Oprah Winfrey.

The vows from that private ceremony are framed in their home, Meghan told Oprah. framed in their home shows the two of them during their private wedding, Meghan said.

The Royal Family financially cut Harry off in early 2020.

Prince Harry revealed that the Royal Family cut him and Meghan off financially in the first quarter of 2020 when they announced their plans to step back from their roles.

"I've got all my mum left me. And without that, we would not have been able to do this," he said. "She saw it coming and I certainly felt her presence throughout this whole process."

Meghan didn't make Kate Middleton cry. Kate actually made Meghan cry.

Headlines swirled across the globe that Meghan made her sister-in-law Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge,

"The narrative with Kate, which didn't happen, was really difficult," but that was when everything began to change Meghan revealed.

So Meghan said it was shocking that 6-7 months after it actually happened that the reverse story happened.

"A few days before the wedding she was upset about something about the flower girl dresses, and it made me cry."

I've forgiven her, but Meghan noted that the institution didn't help to quell those rumors, which she called "a character assassination"

Harry and Meghan believe there is a happy ending.

The couple told Oprah that they have gotten a happy ending in their "new" life they've built together.