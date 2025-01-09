2 PA Cities Have Been Named The Most Active in America

Living a healthy lifestyle is something many of us strive for.

Whether it’s hitting the gym, taking a walk in the neighborhood, or just walking instead of driving, staying active is a game-changer for both physical and mental well-being.

It improves your mood, boosts energy levels, and even helps you stay more productive. Although this is something most of us strive for, not every city makes it easy to live an active lifestyle.

That’s why where you live can play such a big role in how you prioritize your health.

Cities that are designed with fitness and recreation in mind usually have beautiful parks, bike lanes, affordable gyms, and walkable streets.

All of these things can really motivate you to get moving. According to a new study from WalletHub, two Pennsylvania cities are leading the way when it comes to active lifestyles.

What Are The Most Active PA Cities?

When it comes to the most active cities in America, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh have made their way onto the list!

Philadelphia ranked an impressive No. 9 on this list. making it one of the top 10 in the nation. The city scored high thanks to its abundance of gyms, recreation centers, and outdoor spaces.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh wasn’t far behind, landing at No. 21. Known for its bike-friendly infrastructure and scenic trails, the Steel City is perfect for anyone looking to stay fit.

WalletHub’s rankings were based on factors like the number of fitness centers, access to parks, and overall affordability of fitness activities.

So, if you’re lucky enough to call Philly or Pittsburgh home, staying active just got a little easier!

