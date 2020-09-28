The Skylands Stadium Jack O’Lantern Experience

If you're looking for some Halloween fun and love the idea of seeing 5,000 jack o' lanterns, look no further than Skylands Stadium's Jack O'Lantern Experience. Only in Your State says, the experience has an option to be a drive thru this year. The jack o' lanterns are carved in many different ways and even stacked to make different animals and other things. The drive itself will take about 20 to 30 minutes and the fun doesn't stop there because there is also a fall festival with rides, games, food and drinks. It's fun for the entire family. Definitely worth taking the ride and enjoying the night. For tickets, click here. For more info, visit their Facebook page or website.

I feel like September came and went very fast this year. Now October will be here in just a few days, one of my favorite months. I deck the inside of my house out with tons of fall decorations because I love this time of year. I've been wanting to go to one of these for years. I always hear good things, but they sell out quick. I like the fact that there is a drive thru option this year, especially the time we're in. Plus, I'm that girl who sneaks snacks into the movie theater, so I can see myself loading up my car and a cooler full of food and delicious drinks and driving thru to see some awesome jack-o-lanterns. Thinking even bigger, renting a party bus with a group of friends and having some adult beverages on board sounds like an awesome time too. I may even be looking into that option.