Attention Swifties! Do you want to keep the Taylor Swift Eras party going? Of course you do. Guess what. There's a Taylor- themed dance party coming to Asbury Park, NJ in November.

"Taylor's Version - A Swiftie Dance Party" will be at The Stone Pony on Friday night, November 10th.

This is a 21 and over dance party. Tickets are on sale now. Text your friends, get your outfits ready and make plans to go have some fun.

The Stone Pony's website says, "Calling all Swifites! Welcome to Taylor's Version, the dance party of your wildest dreams. We put on DJ-based events playing every Taylor era, no skips! Could you ask for anything better? Grab tickets, grab your friends, and come trade bracelets with us!"

Get our free mobile app

The doors will open at 9pm and the dance party will kick off at 10pm.

If you couldn't get tickets to the Eras concert tour like so many other people, or you couldn't make it to see the movie this would be a great way to hang with other Swifties, sing and dance to your favorite Taylor songs. Plus, you could chat about her new boyfriend, Travis Kelce, star NFL player from the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tickets are on sale now. Click here to purchase yours.

The Stone Pony is located at 913 Ocean Avenue in Asbury Park, NJ.

SPOTTED: Celebrities Having a Blast at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Let's take a look at all of the famous Swifties that were spotted in the stands. Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman