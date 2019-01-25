FLETCHER is an artist that has been in the music scene for a few years now, but the Asbury Park native is going to be making even bigger waves in 2019.

The singer-songwriter from New Jersey's real name is Cari Fletcher, but she uses her last name as her stage name. Her debut single, "War Paint,” topped Spotify's Viral Chart, according to Billboard.com, and has been streamed over 25 miilion times (between the original version and the remix). Since then, FLETCHER has not stopped her momentum.

The 24-year-old recently signed with Capitol Records and just released her brand new single "Undrunk." An emotional song where sings that she wishes she “...could get a little un-drunk, so I could un-call you at five in the morning.” The song is destined to be a be hit, and it doesn't hurt that she co-wrote the song with Amy Allen (who co-wrote huge hits like Selena Gomez's "Back to You" and Halsey's "Without Me").

Even though FLETCHER splits her time now in New York and Los Angeles she doesn't forget her Jersey roots. You can see a nod to the Garden State in the video for the official audio of "Undrunk." There's a quick shot of her standing in front of the iconic Asbury Park music venue, The Stone Pony. Listen to her new song (warning: it's NSFW) below and read more about it here