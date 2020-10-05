In an era where we're used to disappointing news each and every day, we were happy to learn that Pennsylvania's incredible Christmas display at Koziar's Christmas Village in Berville (Berks County), PA WILL open for the season soon.

Yeah, in spite of the coronavirus pandemic, the organizers say the village WILL open in just a few weeks. We don't know many details about what 2020 will bring, as organizers plan to make a bigger announcement in about a week (October 12).

The village will open on Saturday, November 7, they say in a message posted to their website.

The breathtaking Christmas village (which first opened in 1948) typically attracts THOUSANDS visitors from across the region. In fact, it's not too far away from our area -- it's less than 2 hours away from Mercer County.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

In years past, guests have been able to tour Santa’s Post Office, an Old-Fashioned Bakery, A Toy Shop, and more in the village. Yeah, it's real life-sized Christmas village. It's been consistently named one of the top holiday attractions in thew world.

The exact plans for 2020's season are not clear, but given the nature of crowd restrictions that are currently in place, you can expect changes there.

It may just be nice to have some sense of normalcy for the 2020 season. You may want to bookmark their website if reservations are to be required for entry this year. We've heard about insanely long lines at the village in year's past so it's likely to sell out... quickly.

We'll update this story when they make an announcement. Here's a photo from 2019's display:







