The Very Best Family Pizza Joint in New Jersey

This is always a tough subject "best pizza" because here in the Garden State we have so many fantastic pizza joints, how do you pick the "best"? We are in what is called the "pizza belt". According to an article by Gawker.com, "Taken at its strictest, The True Pizza Belt runs, more or less contiguously, hugging the coast, from southern New Jersey to Providence, R.I." So this further backs up the idea that we have a ton of great pizza restaurants, but in this article, we will focus on New Jersey's best family pizza joint.

Get our free mobile app

Unsplash.com Pablo Pacheco Unsplash.com Pablo Pacheco loading...

Personally, I believe the best of the "pizza belt" runs right through the Jersey Shore from Cape May to Sandy Hook. We are spoiled because we have such good pizza lol Imagine the folks in other parts of the country who have to suffer through sub-par pizza.

Unsplash.com shaian ramesht Unsplash.com shaian ramesht loading...

According to a recent article by Family-Minded, they listed the "best family pizza joints in America". The selection for us here in New Jersey resides in Hudson County. Family-Minded selected Pizza Razza in Jersey City. "You can pretty much find great pizza everywhere in New Jersey — after all, it's in the "Pizza Belt" — but one pizzeria stands out from the rest. Pizza Razza in Jersey City has consistently made "best pizza" lists everywhere, including in The New York Times, which dared to ask the question, "Is New York's Best Pizza in New Jersey?" in 2017. Razza takes its locally sourced ingredients seriously. Its hazelnuts come from Rutgers, its butter is grass-fed, and local wheat berries and yeasts are combined to make a crispy crust that tastes like, well, possibly better than anything you’ve ever had in New York."

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

So let's ask you, have you visited Pizza Razza? Give us your review. Do you have other "family-owned" pizza shops you would recommend? Feel free to post your comments below, we always love getting your input. Now let's go get a slice!

Unsplash.com The Nix Company Unsplash.com The Nix Company loading...

10 of Jersey's Best Ice Cream Places Chosen By You