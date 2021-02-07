The Weeknd and More Perform at the Super Bowl LV: See Performance Photos

The Weeknd lit up the Super Bowl LV with his headlining Halftime Show on Sunday (February 7) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Hours before he hit the stage, Amanda Gorman kicked off the 2021 Super Bowl with a reading of her poem. She spoke about frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic and how their heroics have inspired us all.

Country star Eric Church and R&B artist Jazmine Sullivan performed the national anthem prior to the big game's kick-off. Church performed with his guitar in hand while members of the United States armed forces held their flags behind the pair.

But The Halftime Show performed by The Weekend, whose real name is Abel Tesyafe, was the main attraction. He performed a medley of his viral hits including "The Hills," "Starboy" and "Can't Feel My Face." He donned his signature red suit, this time with rhinestones. After the Super Bowl, he will be retiring his iconic outfit.

The production included a futuristic choir, fireworks and a light maze. He concluded his set by performing "Blinding Lights" on the football field in a sea of lookalike dancers wearing red suits, faux plastic surgery bandages and light-up gloves.

In case you missed any of the moments, see photos from all the 2021 Super Bowl performances, below.

Super Bowl LV: Performance Photos