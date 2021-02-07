The Weeknd’s 2021 Halftime Show: The Best Reactions

The Weeknd took the stage at the 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show on February 7.

Due to COVID-19, the 30-year-old artist had to get creative with his performance. Rather than sing on a platform the middle of the football field surrounded by fans, The Weeknd performed on an elaborate stage built inside the stadium.

The Grammy Award-winning singer, whose real name is Abel Tesyafe, reportedly pitched in a whopping $7 million to create his mind-blowing set. In the past, Halftime Show headliners have surprised fans with special guest appearances. However, The Weeknd decided to fly solo this year.

The Pepsi-sponsored show featured The Weekend in a sparkling red blazer, illuminated by a glowing neon set. He was accompanied by an impressive choir of singers and musicians perched on the stage behind him. The concert delivered a medley of The Weeknd's biggest hits, including "Starboy," "Can't Feel My Face" and "I Feel It Coming."

At one point, the singer even entered a dazzling hall of lights, which was filmed from inside and broadcasted to the audience outside. Then, The Weeknd and his team of masked dancers made their way down on the field for the choreographed finale, "Blinding Lights."

See celebrity and fan reactions to The Weeknd's 2021 Halftime Show, below.