Everything You Need to Know for The Weeknd’s Philadelphia Concert

The big event is finally here! The Weeknd is kicking off his 'After Hours Till Dawn Tour' in Philadelphia at the Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

From setlists to parking to opening acts, we put together a list of EVERYTHING you need to know ahead of the show:

What Time Is The Weeknd's Philadelphia Concert?

The "show" begins at 6:45 pm, according to stadium officials.

Is There An Opening Act for The Weeknd in Philadelphia?

Doja Cat initially was scheduled to appear on the tour, but vocal complications forced the superstar to cancel her appearance.

Swedish R&B star Snoh Aalegra, Canadian soul singer Kaytranada, and hip-hop DJ/producer Mike Dean will join The Weeknd on the 2022 tour.

What Time Will The Weeknd Perform in Philadelphia?

So this is the first night of The Weeknd's Tour in Philadelphia, but our best GUESSTIMATES say he'll take to the stage around 9 pm. Don't push it too close. It's probably best to be in your seat no later than 8:30 pm. You don't wanna miss ANY of this show.

Are Tickets Still Available for The Weeknd's Philly Concert? How Can I get Last-minute Weeknd tickets in Philadelphia?

Yes! In fact, there are some discounted tickets available for the last-minute shoppers. Tickets are available for as low as $25 (as of when we checked a few days before the show).

We recommend only buying tickets from a reputable source like Ticketmaster.com.

How Much Does Parking Cost for The Weeknd Concert at the Linc Philadelphia?

Parking on-site at the stadium complex in Philadelphia will cost $30.

K Lot is the first lot to open at 3:00 pm. With all other gates opening at 5:30.

Remember, these are CASHLESS payments only at the Linc, so you need to use your digital payment (or a credit card).

What is the Bag Policy at Lincoln Financial Field for The Weeknd Concert 2022?

The venue will follow the NFL Clear Bag policy. Bags cannot exceed 12"x6"x12" and must be clear, per the venue's policies.

Click here to read more about the bag policies at Lincoln Financial Field.

If you're going to the concert, have a great time. We can't wait!

